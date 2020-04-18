Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $43.22. 40,493,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,615,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

