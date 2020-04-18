Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 273.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

PEP stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

