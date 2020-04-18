Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.56. 5,822,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

