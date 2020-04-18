Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 23,327,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

