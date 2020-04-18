Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

