Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,655,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

