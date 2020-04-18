Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,219 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

