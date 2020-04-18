Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

