Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,174,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

