Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

