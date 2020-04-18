Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,423. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

