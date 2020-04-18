Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after purchasing an additional 544,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

