Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 82,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 50.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 23,150,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

