Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.20 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Gogold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million and a P/E ratio of 236.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

