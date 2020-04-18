Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 96.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 227,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

