Piraeus Bank’s (NBGIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Piraeus Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.