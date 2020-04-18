Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.53, approximately 348 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit