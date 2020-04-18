Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Down 4.7%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.53, approximately 348 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.