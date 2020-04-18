PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Reaches $112,583.38

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 133.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $112,583.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00603543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005840 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007465 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,009,082,641 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

