Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 789,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 4.86. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $512,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

