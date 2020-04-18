QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.17. 9,856,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

