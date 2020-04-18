Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 6,964 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.