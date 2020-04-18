Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

