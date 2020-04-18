Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 586 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $11.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.97. 612,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average is $348.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

