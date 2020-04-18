Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 766 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.26. 4,430,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

