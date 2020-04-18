Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.