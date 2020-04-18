Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading hours on Friday. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.88. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

