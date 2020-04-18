Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

