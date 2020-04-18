Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $14.59 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,615,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

