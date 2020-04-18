Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

TRV traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

