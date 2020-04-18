Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $25.56 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

