Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 434,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

FAST stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 4,926,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,511. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

