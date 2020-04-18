Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 715 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. 3,747,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,638. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

