Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 863 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock worth $19,911,928. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

