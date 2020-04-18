Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 15,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,479,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

