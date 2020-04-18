Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,964 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.