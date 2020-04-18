Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 21,071 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.