Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,481 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

