Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 36,185 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 280,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $7,447,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 86,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,721,644 shares of company stock worth $14,386,807 and have sold 1,769,213 shares worth $15,225,098.

Shares of Total stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $34.51. 4,663,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,254. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

