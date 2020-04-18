RDL Financial Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.97. 10,406,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.25 and its 200-day moving average is $287.70. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.