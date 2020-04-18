RDL Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 4,636,518 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

