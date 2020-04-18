RDL Financial Inc. Sells 15,484 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RDL Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.8% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

