Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRBI. BidaskClub downgraded Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red River Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

RRBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 27,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

