Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,334. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.