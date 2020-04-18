Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 157.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.51. 1,068,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

