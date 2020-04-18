Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

