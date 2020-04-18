Regent Investment Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yum China by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 2,760,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

