Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

