Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $100,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 12,186,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,995. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

