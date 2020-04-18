Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 967,112 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 512,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $40.01. 3,047,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

