Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.75. 5,824,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.